Master Autumn Dressing With These 42 Elevated Wardrobe Basics

Whether we want to admit it or not, the days of summer euphoria will soon be a distant memory (see you next year, Glasto) and soon we'll be stepping on crisp autumn leaves and throwing on multiple layers every morning as we rush out the door. So, at the start of a new shopping season, the first step is always the basics. For autumn, that usually means throwing out your old sweaters and replacing those sweat-stained white tees. But for those of us who take autumn wardrobe building very seriously, the process doesn't likely stop there.
While we've been hardwired to shop for timeless basics at our favourite retailers, this year, we're looking elsewhere for wardrobe essentials: the runway. Yep, we're ditching the boring all-year-round staples we usually buy, and trading them in for basics that are a bit more, well, out there. From tailor-made blazers and chunky knits to trendy corsets and milkmaid dresses, we're here to argue that autumn 2019's basics are a step above the rest.
This season, avoid being (too) basic by instead shopping this selection of elevated essentials that will propel your wardrobe in the upcoming months.
