The Best Of The Basics: The Buys That Defy Seasons

But at the end of the day, it's the basic pieces in our wardrobes that get the most attention — that perfect white T-shirt, comfortable black booties, and go-to blazer. These are the buys that don't change so much with each season. They're reliable, versatile, and timeless — and yet, they're not always the easiest to shop for. You've probably bought six white T-shirts before you found the one you buy every few months.