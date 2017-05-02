The Best Of The Basics: The Buys That Defy Seasons

We don't follow trends because we have to — we follow trends because we like to. There's always something exciting about seeing what new colours, patterns, and silhouettes start to pop up season to season, from the runway to our favourite brand-name stores.
But at the end of the day, it's the basic pieces in our wardrobes that get the most attention — that perfect white T-shirt, comfortable black booties, and go-to blazer. These are the buys that don't change so much with each season. They're reliable, versatile, and timeless — and yet, they're not always the easiest to shop for. You've probably bought six white T-shirts before you found the one you buy every few months.
One of the simplest ways to cut back on some of those, let's be honest, less stellar buys is to get a recc from a friend. So we asked R29ers for the best basics that have never let them down, and won't let you down either. The search ends now.