6 Bikini & Blazer Combos We Didn't Know We Needed – Until Now

Instead of covering up our bodies with dated kaftans, we're choosing to layer up swimwear purely for the sake of looking damn chic. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the blazer and bikini combo. Move over baggy and gauzy cover-ups, we’re taking suiting to the seaside instead.
The SS19 catwalks showed us swimwear teamed with the classic trench at Moschino, cropped leather jackets at Acne Studios and bouclé coats at Chanel. Now, though, it’s time to try out boardroom chic, thanks to the Instagram elite.
Sure, packing a steamer for your vacay is more strongly advised than ever. And yes, there may be some looks as you walk out poolside in your Joseph blazer, but we’re not averse to it. In fact, we’ve been persuaded by so many of the most stylish women that we’ve decided to create our own bikini-meets-blazer ensembles.
With matchy-matchy options – think gingham with gingham, thanks to & Other Stories and Zara – and combos that are suitable for evening too (we’re talking slip skirts and mules), it’s no surprise it’s the new swimwear trend to take note of.
Finally, there’s a use for our sharp tailored blazers beyond the office walls. From Ibiza to the Maldives and every exotic destination in between, this is the outfit idea to take to warmer climes. Continue to elevate your swimwear to new sartorial heights.