Korea's Matchy-Matchy Couple Outfits Take Relationships To The Next Level

For some couples, doing “couply” things comes naturally, whether that's sharing a whole dictionary of inside jokes, always splitting entrees, or acknowledging anniversaries with an elaborate tradition. But, those lovebirds have nothing on the twosomes in South Korea who’ve created a micro industry around celebrating relationships.
There are couple cafes, couple movie theaters, couple holidays, couple phone apps, and — of course — couple clothes. In a community where most young adults live at home until they’re ready to get married, and public displays of affection are deeply discouraged, Korean couples have embraced this kind of matchy-matchy dressing as a non-verbal way to communicate that, yes, they’re on the same team.
For the second episode of Style Out There
, Asha Leo
lands in Seoul, South Korea to get an idea of what compels young pairs to carefully coordinate their outfits, and try out the trend for herself.