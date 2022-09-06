31 Fashion Gems Our Editors Are Buying For Fall

"Is it any wonder that almost every item on my fall wishlist is green? Aside from being my signature color, it also feels so very fall, IMO. I’ve owned — and loved — my Mansur Gavriel mini bucket bag since I was in college (it was my first big-girl purse!), but have had my eye on the Lady style since it launched. The top handle and flap just feel so sophisticated — truly, she is the moment. It’s a splurge, but one I know will be any outfit-maker this fall and beyond." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate