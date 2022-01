Attention, Cuup Cult — These Sheer, Supportive Bras Are On Sale For A Limited Time

The brand is well-loved here on the Most Wanted team — our beauty editor Karina Hoshikawa is “fully obsessed” with styles like theBalconette and the Plunge, calling them “easily the best-fitting bras I own” — and we were happy to report that the company recently added more inclusive band sizes to their repertoire. The sale goods include a host of eye-catching colors from the brand’s limited-edition drops, and based on Cuup’s cult status, we have a sneaking suspicion that the newly discounted goods will go fast. So, go ahead and figure out your size (if you don't know it already), smash that checkout button, and wait for your elegant new undies to arrive.