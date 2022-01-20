Attention, Cuup Cult — These Sheer, Supportive Bras Are On Sale For A Limited Time

We ask a lot of our undergarments — and finding a good high-quality, supportive, comfortable and sexy bra for less than $50 can seem like an impossible task. However, dear bra-wearers, help is here. Cuup — the fits-all intimates brand with simple-yet-sexy designs you've probably seen all over your Instagram — is hosting an enviable End of Season Sale. From now until January 28, you can save $18 on select color shades of Cuup’s best-selling bras, $8 off select underwear, and up to $48 off select swimsuits.
The brand is well-loved here on the Most Wanted team — our beauty editor Karina Hoshikawa is “fully obsessed” with styles like the Balconette and the Plunge, calling them “easily the best-fitting bras I own” — and we were happy to report that the company recently added more inclusive band sizes to their repertoire. The sale goods include a host of eye-catching colors from the brand’s limited-edition drops, and based on Cuup’s cult status, we have a sneaking suspicion that the newly discounted goods will go fast. So, go ahead and figure out your size (if you don't know it already), smash that checkout button, and wait for your elegant new undies to arrive.
The most supportive "non-bra" bra to exist, The Plunge offers the comfort of a bralette with its soft mesh material and the support of a normal bra with its ultra-thin underwire. While it fits all sizes and breast shapes, this bra works best for rounder boob shapes.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 2,490 reviews
Reviewers say: "I’ve had a bigger chest since I can remember and this bra is seriously the best one I’ve ever purchased. I’m usually a 36-38DDD [at Victoria’s Secret] but opted for a 38G here and it fits perfect! I’ve never had such a comfortable, lightweight, properly fitting bra. If you struggle to find cute bras that fit right, look no further!" — Danielle, Cuup reviewer
While The Balconette fits all sizes, it works best for more bottom-heavy boob shapes. It features sewn cups, flexible underwire, and, of course, that super-soft mesh fabric.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 3,020 reviews
Reviewers say: "Thank you to CUUP for helping me find my true bra size. This bra fits perfectly and is so comfortable, I'm not even aware of it. All of my other bras I step out of as soon as I get home. This one is amazing." — Suzannah, Cuup reviewer
Made from Cuup's softest fabric — a super-comfy microfiber — and a lightweight and flexible underwire, The Scoop is the perfect balance between support and comfort.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 1,811 reviews
Reviewers say: "I’m a 38F and I could never find a bra that’s supportive and comfortable until this one. It’s my absolute favorite bra including wireless." — Linsie, Cuup reviewer
Offering maximum support and minimal coverage without sacrificing any comfort, the Triangle uses the same stretch microfiber as the Scoop but with a deeper V-neck and teardrop-shaped cups.
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars; 451 reviews
Reviewers say: “I'm usually a 34B, but got a 34C in these, as several reviews said it runs small. I don't know how the 34B would've fit, but the 34C is perfect. This bra is so cute and comfy! I have both this and two balconettes, and this is softer [and] more of an everyday errands/WFH bra for me. I've never spent this much on a bra before but I'm very happy with it! [It's] well worth the price." — Kelsey, Cuup reviewer
