This Buzzy Lingerie Brand Just Launched More Inclusive Band Sizes

Odds are you've probably heard of Cuup, a start-up bra brand that's risen to the peaks of Instagram notoriety in recent years for their unlined brassieres that promise to fit larger cup sizes just as well as smaller ones. Whether the rise to fame has to do with the brand’s simple-yet-sexy vibe or the custom grading system (designed to more accurately replicate the natural contours of a body), there's no mistaking that Cuup has built an impressive cult following. Among the praise and cheer for the brand, a whisper of criticism has been building up for some time, based on the limited band sizes in the gauzy inventory. Well, if you are one of the plus-size folks that have been dying to get your hands on a Cuup bra, it's your lucky day: The brand has now officially extended their band-sizing past 38 to include bra sizes with bands in the 40 - 44 range.
It's taken a while to get here (two years to be exact), but the design team at Cuup chose not to skimp out on good, intentional design. "Empowered and inspired by this customer, we dove into studying [their] needs. Through in-person fittings and feedback sessions, we developed a design formula that is modern in its unique alchemy of bridging style, fit, support, and functional design", explains Pascale Guéraçague, CUUP Chief Design Officer. In an environment where many brands are lazily jumping onto the trendiness of size inclusivity and quickly shelling out poorly designed garments (and wondering why the plus-size community doesn't accept the meager bones thrown their way), this approach is refreshing. Guéraçague further explains that launch “required advanced material development, and was imperative to work with real women to successfully and authentically serve [extended-sized] customer.”
The new, improved and more inclusively sized collection of bras includes a host of crowd-favorite silhouettes, all of which retail for $68. The Plunge is a mesh bra with a deep “v” cut that's great for wearing underneath most necklines. The Balconette is Cuup's take on sexier bra shape — but thanks to the brand’s signature no-frills design, it’s still practical for everyday wear. The Scoop boasts a deeper, “c”-shaped curve, and is made with an opaque, buttery material. The Demi is like your classic t-shirt bra — but it’s built with breathable “spacer” fabric in lieu of the suffocating foam often found in casual lingerie.
