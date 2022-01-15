This Buzzy Lingerie Brand Just Launched More Inclusive Band Sizes

It's taken a while to get here (two years to be exact), but the design team at Cuup chose not to skimp out on good, intentional design. "Empowered and inspired by this customer, we dove into studying [their] needs. Through in-person fittings and feedback sessions, we developed a design formula that is modern in its unique alchemy of bridging style, fit, support, and functional design", explains Pascale Guéraçague, CUUP Chief Design Officer. In an environment where many brands are lazily jumping onto the trendiness of size inclusivity and quickly shelling out poorly designed garments (and wondering why the plus-size community doesn't accept the meager bones thrown their way), this approach is refreshing. Guéraçague further explains that launch “required advanced material development, and was imperative to work with real women to successfully and authentically serve [extended-sized] customer.”