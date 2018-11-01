The New Lingerie Brand That's Revolutionizing Bra Sizing

But good intentions alone can't create a good product. For CUUP, the challenge lay in finding creators, manufacturers and experienced fitters willing to adjust their process. Manufacturing bras is surprisingly complicated: There are unchallenged antiquated industry standards in place, which make it difficult for brands to make more than about 20 sizes. The cofounders explained, "Most bra designers start designing a bra at 34B and work their way up. We started at 34E." Over the course of two years, they used true-to-fit bodies, broke down all the technical design features (like how thick the straps are), and debated which mathematical equations would ensure sizes would grow proportionately. CUUP's absolute priority was to create a final product that was consistent across all sizes.