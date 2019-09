The New Lingerie Brand That's Revolutionizing Bra Sizing

There's a lot of bra brands out there trying to make up for the many, many gaps in the lingerie industry, so what exactly makes CUUP so different? For starters, they're changing the way women approach bra sizing. The co-founders' leading mission is to change the conversation around the female figure. Morgan explains, "We want to de-stigmatize the idea of size, to re-direct this idea of what’s sexy for women." In 2018, A and D cups don't carry the same "small" and "large" stigmas they used to. In fact, according to a statistic provided by CUUP , 66% of women in the U.S. wear a D cup or above. Cohan herself went into a bra fitting and discovered she was actually a 30E, a size most wouldn't correlate with a thinner frame. But her worst discovery during the fitting process was being told they don't carry her new size. Cohan shares, “If I had those feelings, I must not be the only one.” CUUP is altering its bras to include familiar sizing labels while accounting for the natural fit of breasts: from their fullness, to their height, to how far apart they sit on your chest.