Toss the totes to the side, say sayonara to your shoulder bags, and bid farewell to that overstuffed clutch — at least for now. This season, it's all about the crossbody bag. Arguably the most low-maintenance member of the purse family, the crossbody is a girl's best friend: It's hands-free, can be layered over just about any outfit, and still look sleek and cool. And not to sound like your mom, but it's also ridiculously practical.
Above all, though, our favorite thing about the crossbody has got to be its superhero-esque, shape-shifting quality. These bad boys come in just about every size, material, and silhouette imaginable. All they need is that characteristic long strap, and BAM!, we're in business. Ahead, we've rounded up 22 crossbody styles we would like to buy this minute — and just might.