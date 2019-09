We can't be the only ones who scratch our heads at the insane prices lingerie can go for. While we'll be the first to point out that luxury lingerie deserves admiration for its intricate designs and delicate fabrics, purchasing a pair of panties at a cost equivalent to a designer dress seems mind boggling. Dressing up — or down depending on how you see it — shouldn't involve also stripping your bank account in the process. And if we're digging deep into the intent behind shopping for lingerie in the first place, dropping over $300 on a lacy number we're planning on getting "messy" in feels like an oxymoron.