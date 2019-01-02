We can't be the only ones who scratch our heads at the insane prices lingerie can go for. While we'll be the first to point out that luxury lingerie deserves admiration for its intricate designs and delicate fabrics, purchasing a pair of panties at a cost equivalent to a designer dress seems mind boggling. Dressing up — or down depending on how you see it — shouldn't involve also stripping your bank account in the process. And if we're digging deep into the intent behind shopping for lingerie in the first place, dropping over $300 on a lacy number we're planning on getting "messy" in feels like an oxymoron.
So to show you lingerie can still be fun without the sticker shock, we're bringing you a few brands that feature the same sexy trends for less than $100. Sure, you'll always find the odd silk robe at, surprise, silk robe prices, but the brands ahead do a decent job at cutting those traditional lingerie prices in half. No more resorting to your department store's questionably manufactured panty bundles. Step ahead for 7 brands that are so good they're almost un-bra-leivable!
