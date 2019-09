What It Really Looks Like To Wear Lingerie As An Outfit

It's hard to believe there was a ever a time when underwear was supposed to be worn but not seen anywhere outside of the bedroom. While we like to think of wearing lingerie and pajamas as the ultimate lazy girl hack , creative director, model and influencer Michaéla Verrelien proves you can absolutely execute and elevate this look. "Style it as you would any other outfit," she tells Refinery29. "A slip is now a dress, and PJs are now a two piece suit."