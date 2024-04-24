Catbird x J.Crew Is Here To Sail You Away To Warmer Weather

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Is the warm-weather season really here (or, at least, rapidly approaching) if you aren’t daydreaming about lounging on the beach or gazing out across some body of water? Thankfully, the newest Catbird x J.Crew collab feels the same way.
Launching this week, the limited-edition jewelry collection — which follows the 2014 partnership between the two New York-based brands — captures the nautical spirit of the classic American brand by finding inspiration in archival J.Crew catalogs circa the ’90s, as well as in the personal vintage charm collection of its womenswear director, Olympia Gayot. Catbird then took things a step further by also looking to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the home base for its jewelry studio, to complete the maritime vibe of the capsule.
The result is an array of dainty gold charms, from roped hearts and bows, and ethically sourced pearl-adorned earrings to a twisted chain necklace with a plunging anchor. There’s also a sailboat charm that pays homage to the toy boats commonly seen in Central Park, as well as a heart-shaped “Mom” charm that arrives just in time for Mother’s Day. Each piece is made from 100-percent-recycled 14-karat gold.
“We’re so thrilled to be back for another collaboration with J.Crew,” Catbird creative director Leigh Plessner said in a press release. “We think of our jewelry as ‘put it on, never take it off pieces that become a part of you,’ and J.Crew’s clothing has a similar spirit of becoming one’s uniform.”
In the decade since the first collab, which focused on stackable rings, both brands have kept busy with other fashion-forward partnerships. Catbird just recently teamed up with Grammy-winning supergroup boygenius (and band member Phoebe Bridgers led her own line with the jewelry brand before that, too). J.Crew, meanwhile, joined forces with Ukrainian womenswear brand Anna October for a holiday collection last December.
The Catbird x J.Crew collaboration is available to shop now at catbirdnyc.com and jcrew.com, with prices ranging from $124 to $348.