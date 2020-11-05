Katie Holmes Just Wore The Perfect Camel Coat — Here Are 18 Just Like It

On Tuesday, Katie Holmes took to the streets of New York City with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. wearing the perfect fall wardrobe staple: a camel coat. Underneath the floor-length coat, designed by Instagram’s favorite sustainable brand Nanushka, the Dawson’s Creek actress wore light wash jeans with a vibrant orange sweatshirt. The casual-chic ensemble — Holmes’ specialty — was paired with a chocolate brown hat, black boots, and a dual-toned bucket bag courtesy of U.K.-based luxury leather brand Strathberry. (The latter is currently available at Shopbop and Nordstrom and costs $700.)
These days, Holmes could wear anything and we’d follow her lead. Ever since paparazzi photos of the actress hailing a cab in Manhattan wearing a cashmere bra with a matching slouchy cardigan went viral last year, she’s become a figure to watch in the fashion scene, mostly due to her ability to make any ensemble look effortless and cool. Just since lockdown started, she’s mastered the WFH look, styling a plaid blazer with knit joggers, and given us a newfound appreciation for cutout sweaters.
Of course, camel coats aren’t exactly new, nor did they need Holmes’ stamp of approval to remain a staple in winter wardrobes everywhere, but, with a look this good, it certainly didn’t hurt. Ahead, shop Holmes’ exact Nanushka style and 17 other camel coats just like it.
