Burgundy Is The Color Of The Season — Here’s How To Wear It

Fall fashion is a flurry of all burgundy everything — boots, handbags, statement coats, jackets. Similar to spring’s butter yellow trend (which is still very much thriving), its allure is in its muted pigment: Not exactly a bright red, not quite a chocolate brown, it offers a warmth that feels appropriate for the season. (It may just have us, dare we say it… Excited for cold weather.) Plus, you can mix it into practically any wardrobe or color palette.
Earlier this year, the fall 2024 runways overflowed with burgundy (along with its sisters, maroon, merlot, and oxblood), from Molly Goddard’s tulle skirts to Holzweiler’s printed puffer jackets. It wasn’t just clothes: Chanel’s belts and bags and Gucci’s sunglasses and platform heels were coated in burgundy. Fast forward to now, and retailers like Mango, Zara, and Massimo Dutti have followed suit with plenty of pieces in the shade to take your fall fancy.
Whether you’re the type to go all in and sport a trend from head to toe or add a touch of a trending color via accessories, there are loads of ways to style burgundy this season. Below, see some of the best fall 2024 runway inspiration and where to find your next win.
Burgundy Jackets
Aside from keeping you warm, the right outerwear can instantly elevate any outfit. A burgundy bomber jacket, blazer, or long coat is a timeless flex that you can wear for years to come — so, take inspiration from the fall runways, whether it’s Khaite’s buttery soft leather jackets and luxe fur coats, Loewe’s oversized bombers or Etro’s blazers (with skirts to match). Layering season just got better.
Burgundy Shoes
Gucci’s fall 2024 collection gave us permission to dip our toes in the trend (versus diving right into it) with its burgundy shoes. The runway showcased models in platform loafers, thigh-high boots, and crystal-embellished pumps, all in the rich hue.
Burgundy Tops
Invest in a burgundy top that will work hard in your wardrobe, either worn solo or as a layering piece. On the fall runways, Conner Ives set the precedent for the rugby shirt trend with a sporty maroon number, while Collina Strada debuted burgundy velvet corsets and Fendi did sheer burgundy tees.
Burgundy Dresses
A burgundy dress is the perfect fall piece — something you can style up or down freely, and layer with practically any color. If you need inspiration from the fall 2024 runways, just look to Remain Birger Christensen’s sheer dresses, Emilia Wickstead’s leather midis and Ferragamo’s embroidered minis.
Burgundy Bottoms
Colorful pants can be tricky to style, but burgundy bottoms will give your blue jeans a run for their money. Follow Nina Ricci by styling them with a matching suit jacket. Not into the trousers? Get inspired by Molly Goddard and pair a full burgundy skirt with an oversized knit.
Burgundy Handbags
Burgundy handbags were stars of the fall accessories assortment. Victoria Beckham brought out leather clutches and pouches, McQueen by Seán McGirr debuted a structural crossbody bag, and Coach sent roomy carryalls down the runway — all in fall 2024’s biggest color trend. Thanks to its muted tone, it’s just as versatile as your everyday black style… With a little extra something.