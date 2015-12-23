When you think about birthstone jewelry, you probably recall a piece you were given as a gift when you were younger — one that's (most likely) now collecting dust in a box you hardly even open. And though it's great to have a selection of baubles that carry an extra bit of personal meaning, it's not so easy to find pieces that fit both your birth month and your personality — or personal style.
But wearing your birthstone doesn't have to feel outdated or basic. In fact, there are plenty of new, unconventional, and still totally sophisticated ways to show off your go-to gem (think sapphire, ruby, emerald, and more) in style. Whether hanging from a delicate lariat necklace or set on a rough-cut ring, the 36 unique picks ahead allow you to make your birthstone all your own. If you never thought you were the colorful gemstone-wearing kind of gal, well, after this, you just might change your mind.
Related
15 Crystals You Don't Know About — & What They Mean
8 Under-The-Radar (& Affordable) Jewelry Brands To Know
The Minimal Jewelry Line You're Going To Love
30 Models & The Tiny Jewelry They Can't Stop Wearing
But wearing your birthstone doesn't have to feel outdated or basic. In fact, there are plenty of new, unconventional, and still totally sophisticated ways to show off your go-to gem (think sapphire, ruby, emerald, and more) in style. Whether hanging from a delicate lariat necklace or set on a rough-cut ring, the 36 unique picks ahead allow you to make your birthstone all your own. If you never thought you were the colorful gemstone-wearing kind of gal, well, after this, you just might change your mind.
Related
15 Crystals You Don't Know About — & What They Mean
8 Under-The-Radar (& Affordable) Jewelry Brands To Know
The Minimal Jewelry Line You're Going To Love
30 Models & The Tiny Jewelry They Can't Stop Wearing