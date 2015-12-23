When you think about birthstone jewelry, you probably recall a piece you were given as a gift when you were younger — one that's (most likely) now collecting dust in a box you hardly even open. And though it's great to have a selection of baubles that carry an extra bit of personal meaning, it's not so easy to find pieces that fit both your birth month and your personality — or personal style.But wearing your birthstone doesn't have to feel outdated or basic. In fact, there are plenty of new, unconventional, and still totally sophisticated ways to show off your go-to gem (think sapphire, ruby, emerald, and more) in style. Whether hanging from a delicate lariat necklace or set on a rough-cut ring, the 36 unique picks ahead allow you to make your birthstone all your own. If you never thought you were the colorful gemstone-wearing kind of gal, well, after this, you just might change your mind.