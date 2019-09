30 Models & The Tiny Jewelry They Can't Stop Wearing

underscored

Season after season, models and their post-runway show looks are often admired for their " off-duty ," style (a.k.a simple jeans, tees, and kicks that somehow look elevated and flawless). But outside the realm of Chanel boy bags and Rag & Bone ankle boots exists a layer of a model's everyday look that has, until now, remained sohidden we just have to bring it to light.We're talking about the dainty jewelry our favorite catwalk queens don't ever seem to take off: earrings, necklaces, rings, and more, that we endlessly spot on street style blogs (and want to add to our own wardrobes, too). As we head into the New Year, we could all stand to add a little dose of bling into our wardrobes. The slideshow ahead showcases some of the tiniest and finest of this era's elite, perfect for emulating and street style stalking come next fashion week.