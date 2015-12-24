30 Models & The Tiny Jewelry They Can't Stop Wearing

Season after season, models and their post-runway show looks are often admired for their "off-duty," style (a.k.a simple jeans, tees, and kicks that somehow look elevated and flawless). But outside the realm of Chanel boy bags and Rag & Bone ankle boots exists a layer of a model's everyday look that has, until now, remained so
underscored hidden we just have to bring it to light.
We're talking about the dainty jewelry our favorite catwalk queens don't ever seem to take off: earrings, necklaces, rings, and more, that we endlessly spot on street style blogs (and want to add to our own wardrobes, too). As we head into the New Year, we could all stand to add a little dose of bling into our wardrobes. The slideshow ahead showcases some of the tiniest and finest of this era's elite, perfect for emulating and street style stalking come next fashion week.
We're talking about the dainty jewelry our favorite catwalk queens don't ever seem to take off: earrings, necklaces, rings, and more, that we endlessly spot on street style blogs (and want to add to our own wardrobes, too). As we head into the New Year, we could all stand to add a little dose of bling into our wardrobes. The slideshow ahead showcases some of the tiniest and finest of this era's elite, perfect for emulating and street style stalking come next fashion week.
Advertisement
1 of 30
Gigi Hadid
Where's our invite to this Anne Sisteron ring party, Gigi?
Where's our invite to this Anne Sisteron ring party, Gigi?
2 of 30
Caroline Brasch Nielsen
Three must be her lucky number.
Three must be her lucky number.
Advertisement
3 of 30
Chanel Iman
#AllGoldEverything, including that Cartier Love bracelet.
#AllGoldEverything, including that Cartier Love bracelet.
4 of 30
Tilda Lindstam
If you can see past the Heineken's, there are some pretty cute stacking rings in there. Speaking of stacking, our favorites are from CatBird.
If you can see past the Heineken's, there are some pretty cute stacking rings in there. Speaking of stacking, our favorites are from CatBird.
5 of 30
Hailey Baldwin
A simple gold hoop takes a chignon from understated to just right.
A simple gold hoop takes a chignon from understated to just right.
6 of 30
Kelly Mittendorf
This model-cum-intern clearly knows her way around a beauty counter, but that polygonal charm necklace tells us she's got an eye for fine jewelry, too.
This model-cum-intern clearly knows her way around a beauty counter, but that polygonal charm necklace tells us she's got an eye for fine jewelry, too.
7 of 30
Lakshmi Menon
Hopefully none of those stackers perished in the fun.
Hopefully none of those stackers perished in the fun.
Advertisement
8 of 30
Candice Swanepoel
There's enough here to fill a treasure chest.
There's enough here to fill a treasure chest.
9 of 30
Brandee Brown
The bigger the hoop...the better the Instagram?
The bigger the hoop...the better the Instagram?
10 of 30
Ines Rau
There's a lot to love about Ines. As she continues to redefine beauty, let's keep on admiring her style (starting with those bracelets).
There's a lot to love about Ines. As she continues to redefine beauty, let's keep on admiring her style (starting with those bracelets).
11 of 30
Ewa Wladymiruk
How many earrings can you spot? We see some Pamela Love 5 Spike earrings...
How many earrings can you spot? We see some Pamela Love 5 Spike earrings...
12 of 30
Riley Montana
A necklace so dainty, we wonder how often she forgets it's even there.
A necklace so dainty, we wonder how often she forgets it's even there.
Advertisement
13 of 30
Ava McAvoy
The good thing about a middle finger ring like that is its uncanny ability to double as a Band-Aid.
The good thing about a middle finger ring like that is its uncanny ability to double as a Band-Aid.
14 of 30
Emeline Ghesquière
This neck chain proves sometimes less really is more.
This neck chain proves sometimes less really is more.
15 of 30
Atlanta de Cadenet
In case you forget your name, why not wear it around your neck?
In case you forget your name, why not wear it around your neck?
16 of 30
Andreea Diaconu
And sometimes — one is all you need.
And sometimes — one is all you need.
17 of 30
Joan Smalls
Necklaces so weightless allow for thin layering techniques.
Necklaces so weightless allow for thin layering techniques.
Advertisement
18 of 30
Danielle Redman
Could that red string perhaps be made out of Bionic Yarn? Either way, we need one, stat.
Could that red string perhaps be made out of Bionic Yarn? Either way, we need one, stat.
19 of 30
Denise Bidot
A simple sparkle brings some glam to any selfie.
A simple sparkle brings some glam to any selfie.
20 of 30
Fei Fei Sun
It's a little wishbone! Or the piece you might be missing from Operation.
It's a little wishbone! Or the piece you might be missing from Operation.
21 of 30
Karlie Kloss
A K necklace (courtesy of Helen Ficalora) and a Karlie ring — talk about self-branding.
A K necklace (courtesy of Helen Ficalora) and a Karlie ring — talk about self-branding.
22 of 30
Carolyn Murphy
Maybe wearing diamonds to bed helps us dream at night? Who knows. But we'd never take this little guy off.
Maybe wearing diamonds to bed helps us dream at night? Who knows. But we'd never take this little guy off.
Advertisement
23 of 30
Grace Bol
Because you're never fully dressed without a killer pendant.
Because you're never fully dressed without a killer pendant.
24 of 30
Hari Nef
One scroll through her Instagram feed and it's hard not to catch Hari without a choker. This one upgrades her airport style.
One scroll through her Instagram feed and it's hard not to catch Hari without a choker. This one upgrades her airport style.
25 of 30
Hye Seung
What jewelry roundup could be complete without a quintessential heart locket?
What jewelry roundup could be complete without a quintessential heart locket?
26 of 30
Linda Evangelista
'Augie' stands for Augstin, Evangelista's 9-year old son. We couldn't think of a better nameplate.
'Augie' stands for Augstin, Evangelista's 9-year old son. We couldn't think of a better nameplate.
27 of 30
Magdalena Frackowiak
These are no doubt pieces from Magdalena's own jewelry line. And if our namesake jewelry looked like that, we'd wear it too.
These are no doubt pieces from Magdalena's own jewelry line. And if our namesake jewelry looked like that, we'd wear it too.
Advertisement
28 of 30
Ashley Smith
A reflector choker that doubles as a mini-mirror.
A reflector choker that doubles as a mini-mirror.
29 of 30
Julia Cumming
It's no secret the '90s are back, and Julia's signature tattoo choker is the perfect reminder that timeless, iconic fashion pieces don't have to cost a fortune.
It's no secret the '90s are back, and Julia's signature tattoo choker is the perfect reminder that timeless, iconic fashion pieces don't have to cost a fortune.
30 of 30
Daria Werbowy
The thin, yellow gold twist on the ubiquitous nose ring is a great example of taking something that's mainstream, and making it your own.
The thin, yellow gold twist on the ubiquitous nose ring is a great example of taking something that's mainstream, and making it your own.
Advertisement