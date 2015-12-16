5 Airport Outfit Ideas You'll Actually Want To Wear

"Airport style" — it's crazy to think that what you wear to board a flight has actually become a thing. Slipping into sweatpants no longer makes the cut; instead, the trek through Heathrow, JFK, or LAX has become a runway in and of itself. And no one knows this better than British actress and Victoria's Secret angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a.k.a. the queen of traveling en vogue. Seriously, Google it.
The thing is, there's no shame in wanting to look your best, whether you're catching a red-eye or not. "I get dressed every day to be on," Huntington-Whiteley tells Refinery29. "I don't really like the idea of ever being 'off-duty.' I [always] have to be prepared to be seen and be photographed when I'm at the airport, doing my grocery shopping, [or] just running around." So, how does she do it?
She admits to having certain wardrobe staples that can make any outfit photo- and kick-back-and-relax-ready at the same time: particularly, her Paige jeans. This year, the model is teaming up with the denim brand once again for its first foray into accessories — a killer collection of wardrobe-making belts that also happen to be versatile (and comfortable) enough for traveling non-stop.
To celebrate the launch (and to help prep your closet for your holiday travels), we asked Huntington-Whiteley for her best tips for looking so effortlessly A+ at the terminals, all the time. Ahead, she shares her five go-tos for making your airport uniform a little more glam.
The thing is, there's no shame in wanting to look your best, whether you're catching a red-eye or not. "I get dressed every day to be on," Huntington-Whiteley tells Refinery29. "I don't really like the idea of ever being 'off-duty.' I [always] have to be prepared to be seen and be photographed when I'm at the airport, doing my grocery shopping, [or] just running around." So, how does she do it?
She admits to having certain wardrobe staples that can make any outfit photo- and kick-back-and-relax-ready at the same time: particularly, her Paige jeans. This year, the model is teaming up with the denim brand once again for its first foray into accessories — a killer collection of wardrobe-making belts that also happen to be versatile (and comfortable) enough for traveling non-stop.
To celebrate the launch (and to help prep your closet for your holiday travels), we asked Huntington-Whiteley for her best tips for looking so effortlessly A+ at the terminals, all the time. Ahead, she shares her five go-tos for making your airport uniform a little more glam.