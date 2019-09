The Prettiest Birthstone Jewelry For Sentimental Gifting

For most of us, the first piece of jewelry we were gifted probably centered around a birthstone. While certainly sentimental, that pair of studs or delicate necklace from our grandma usually ended up at the bottom of our jewelry boxes when more sophisticated, less cheesy replacements came around. But looking back now, perhaps Granny knew something that we didn't. After all, j ewelry holds two purposes – to pull an outfit together and to add personal flair — and a birthstone checks both boxes.