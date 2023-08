24 Pairs Of Wide-Leg Pants To Loosen Up In This Fall

We already know that wide-leg jeans are back and trending, but did you know that the loose-legged style is popular across a range of other pants right now, too? From wide-leg trousers to flared leggings , we're seeing palazzo-type pants everywhere. It's why we've broken down some of the best wide-leg pants out there. That way you can try out the silhouette for yourself, whether it's a pair of flared jeans or pleated pants for a night out.