24 Pairs Of Wide-Leg Pants To Loosen Up In This Fall

We already know that wide-leg jeans are back and trending, but did you know that the loose-legged style is popular across a range of other pants right now, too? From wide-leg trousers to flared leggings, we're seeing palazzo-type pants everywhere. It's why we've broken down some of the best wide-leg pants out there. That way you can try out the silhouette for yourself, whether it's a pair of flared jeans or pleated pants for a night out.
Scroll on to see dramatic and subtle styles across work pants, jeans, evening trousers, and lounge pants. You'll also find a fair share of high-waisted wide-leg jeans as well as inclusive plus-size wide-leg jeans in the mix.
