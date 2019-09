Don’t worry — we’re all in the same boat. No one has the ability to stymie us in the gift-giving department quite like our moms. As the ones who have historically been in charge of present distribution for the whole family, they’re experts in what you want and need, but figuring out what will genuinely delight them can be a little more of a mystery. With this in mind, we dug deep, rounding up the most thoughtful options in every budget bracket from under-$20 treasures to a few special finds in the low hundos (and a whole bunch of things in between). Whether you’re looking for something small and symbolic, or working with a sibling-combined budget that will enable you to invest, we’ve collected an arsenal of no-fail items that will definitely surprise her — in a good way.