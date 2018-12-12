The Under-$20 Beauty Products That Always Get Rave Reviews

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
Everyone from Kim Kardashian West to Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle knows that the best beauty products out there don't have to cost a fortune — or even over $10. There are drugstore cult favorites that we all know and love, like Maybelline's Great Lash, Olay moisturizers, and Schick razors, that consistently beat out other products going for more than double their price.
We were treated to a bounty of great new bargain beauty buys this past year, and we tested nearly all of them in order to crown the 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards honorees. Ahead are the products that came out on top, including a must-have mascara, a lip plumper that actually plumps, and an eyebrow pencil that changes the game...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.