This Razor Will Completely Change The Way You Shave

Anyway, it was right around the time in middle school when people started growing body hair, during the delightful life stage known by endocrinologists as puberty, and I only knew one thing: I wanted mine gone. After nearly slicing off half my labia with my dad's safety razor in the shower, I decided it was time to seek help. So I did what any 13-year-old would do, and bypassed my mom or physician in favor of a decidedly cooler classmate who could give me some pointers during free period. For the closest shave, she whispered, use your razor in a back-and-forth motion — first in the direction of your hair growth, and then against the grain, as many times as you need to before it's all smooth. Quite the pro tip, my younger self thought. And it worked... for a time.