This Razor Will Completely Change The Way You Shave

But more than a decade later, Schick's latest razor launch has me reconsidering my options. The brand's newest innovation is called Intuition f.a.b., which stands for forward and backward, and it does exactly what its name implies: shaves from both directions at the same time. "The upward-facing blades enact a 'pull' stroke synonymous with traditional uni-directional shaving," Eric Kaplan, a Project Manager on the Research & Development team at Edgewell Personal Care, tells me. "The downward-facing blades shave with a 'push' stroke." So, you can get the same effect as shaving in both directions, but with just one pass of the razor this time.