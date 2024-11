The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Every year, the same thing happens, and it still manages to catch us by surprise: October goes by in the blink of an eye, and, before we know it, the holidays are here (at least, according to Target’s seasonal décor section). Blissful fall weeks — the kind where you can still get away with not wearing a jacket, just your softest sweater and worn-in denim — are fleeting, but our savvy shopping editors have been taking full advantage of the weather, judging from our latest batch of monthly favorites.