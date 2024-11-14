The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

Every year, the same thing happens, and it still manages to catch us by surprise: October goes by in the blink of an eye, and, before we know it, winter is here (at least, according to the 4 pm nightfall and Christmas decor already popping up in shops). Blissful autumn weeks — the kind where you can still get away with not wearing a jacket — are fleeting, but our savvy shopping editors have been taking full advantage of the weather, judging from our latest batch of monthly favourites.
Every month, we poll our coworkers on their recent order histories to compile the best new finds they bought and loved. Everything clocks in at under £100 — a sweet spot of affordability and quality — because while we love a bargain, we shop with intention and sustainability in mind. This month, it’s been all about sleep aids, dry-skin-saving skincare, and burgundy makeup faves that all feel so right for this crisp time of year.
Keep clicking to shop R29 editors’ favourite finds from the month of October — all clocking in at £100 or less.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.