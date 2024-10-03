The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

Not all months have an Earth, Wind, and Fire song named after them, but September does. Call it the new school year, new me energy that still persists long after graduation, or chalk it up to all the fashion weeks ‘round the world, but our editors are brimming with new season inspiration. Fashion-wise and not. Just look at the latest batch of our MVPs under £100 (that’s Most Valuable Products, fyi). There are also beauty picks, home decor and new music discoveries here. (We're definitely in our autumnal, cosy season feels!)
Basically, this is our chance to take you behind the scenes of our team’s favourite finds not only when it comes to personal style, but our everyday lives. Case in point: The “vintage” portable DVD player that one writer prefers to streaming services, the hydrating lotion soothing another's eczema, and the wedding guestbook for one writer’s upcoming nuptials. Because even though we have a passion for fashion, we’re also blowing up the group chat about Nobody Wants This, taking way too many photos of our pets, and getting way too excited over laundry detergent (yes, really).
Keep clicking to shop R29 editors’ favourite finds from the month of September — all clocking in at £100 or less.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.