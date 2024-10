The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

From chic sweater sets to cozy bedding , our under-$100 best buys from September have us feeling all the fall feels — and so can you, without breaking the bank. (High quality, low key is what we aim for.) As with past installments of our MVPs (that’s Most Valuable Products), we hope to take you behind the scenes of our team’s favorite finds not only when it comes to personal style, but our everyday lives . Case in point: The “vintage” portable DVD player that one writer prefers to streaming services, the affordable Casio watch that’s perfect for the chronically late, and the wedding guestbook for one writer’s upcoming nuptials. Because even though we have a passion for fashion, we’re also blowing up the group chat about Nobody Wants This, taking photos of our pets, and finding the perfect laundry detergent