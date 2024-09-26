Did you enjoy your annual leave? If you managed to get away this summer, the season now feels well and truly over. Reality has set in that bit deeper — reality being your job. But there is the potential for change: We’re now in a “surge” period in the recruitment world. Known as the September surge (although it lasts throughout October, too), it’s a pattern that many employers notice in these months each year as resignations are handed in and hiring managers return from their breaks, ready to interview. If you’re looking for a job, it’s a key period to make the most of before we hit the holiday season slump, which often sees job listings temporarily slow.
People love a new beginning in the autumn: The “back to school” rhetoric can be very persuasive. LinkedIn career expert Charlotte Davies explains: “The September and October job surge is when people start fresh, reflect on their careers, and many companies finalise their plans for the next year.” Recent LinkedIn data shows that job seeker activity in the UK rose by 12% year-over-year in August 2024, suggesting more people are thinking about their next career move. Laura Kingston, career coach at Leap Career Coaching, also thinks this time of year is important, adding: “There are often more job vacancies in September and October after the summer holidays as everyone is back in the office, making it easier to organise interview panels.” More people are available from both the hiring and the candidate's perspective, she explains. “Some industries start recruiting at this time for the Christmas period such as hospitality and retail. Lots of organisations have their financial year end in September or October and therefore have new budgets for recruitment and headcount.”
You also might not have had as much time over the summer to look at new jobs, if socialising, travel or festivals took priority. Davies thinks that now is a great time to job hunt — “especially if you're feeling recharged after summer” — because you’re likely in a better place to make progress. Taking breaks from job hunting can be beneficial to leave us refreshed. And that reserve of energy is vital because job hunting is often exhausting.
Applying For Jobs During The September & October Surge
While keeping the back-to-school mentality in mind, treat job hunting like homework. Kingston says you should begin by updating your CV and LinkedIn profiles, checking job listings and setting up alerts, then get networking. “This doesn't have to be cringy, all networking means is to have conversations,” she says. “Talk to everyone you know about what you are looking for and if they know of any opportunities. This is how you can navigate the ‘hidden job market’ (where most roles are filled without going out for advert). Employers like to hire ‘known’ candidates as it is less risky if they have been recommended by a trusted source.” Kingston also recommends joining industry-specific recruitment agencies to maximise the opportunities that come your way.
Although it’s boring, be prepared to play around with your CV multiple times. Julia Belak, resume writer at Kickresume, says those wanting to switch up their career and explore a different job role or industry will need to do this frequently, pulling out different skills each time. “You’ll want to highlight different aspects of your previous experience,” she says. “For example, if you’re applying for a job with general administrative responsibilities, you might want to mention having taken minutes in meetings at a previous job; but if you’re also applying for a job in financial administration, that could become a reference to record keeping and communication skills. Even simply updating your professional summary at the top of the CV to be super relevant to each job will show the hiring manager why you’re a good candidate.” It’s wise to mimic the language used in the job description too, to drive home that you share key skills highlighted in the listing.
Also, always apply even if it seems too competitive. Just because there are more jobs and potentially more applicants, don’t count yourself out. Belak says: “Here’s a tip that might help ease your mind: when applying online, don't be discouraged by a large number of applicants. Many might lack the necessary experience or qualifications, leaving you in a stronger position than it seems.”
Interviews During The September & October Surge
Once you’ve submitted your application, it’s time to think about the interview. If you’ve applied to multiple roles and find yourself juggling more than one interview in a week, organise how you’ll prepare for each one as soon as you can. Davies suggests practising answering at least five key questions that you think you will likely be asked, and to make sure you've got your own questions about the role, the company and its culture.
Kingston says to get knowledgeable about the job, sure, but also the organisation, its strategy, values and culture. You need to think about how your skills fit within the context of the business, which is how your interview panel will be assessing you. “Put yourself in the hiring manager's shoes. Who are they looking for? What problems do they need solving? How can you help them? Write down examples of all the skills and experience you have for each area on the job description,” she adds. Belak also recommends keeping separate notes on each company, rather than having blanket notes you use for all interviews. As for how long you spend on each interview, it depends on your style. “Some people feel more comfortable when they have practised answering lots of questions they think will come up, but others prefer not to feel so rehearsed on the day,” Belak says. “Whatever your preference, it’s important to be able to speak about yourself and your relevant experiences, and to have a good understanding of the company.”
Bouncing Back If It Doesn’t Work Out
It might feel like a lot is riding on the next month or so but that doesn’t mean the right job will arrive in that time. Try not to get disheartened if things don’t work out. Kingston says there are other surges in the year to make the most of, and that the right job may land when you least expect it. “There is another surge in January post-Christmas and another one in April when new budgets are released,” Kingston says. “My clients sometimes get discouraged when they are rejected for a role but you only need one yes. See every no as being one step closer to your yes.”