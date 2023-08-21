14 Women On How Much They Spent On Holiday This Year

ADVERTISEMENT
You’d be forgiven for missing it but it’s been summer in the UK for the last couple of months. A time that is ideally filled with sunshine, barbecues, lazy weekends and — you guessed it — holidays.
A holiday can take many forms: a series of (somewhat wet) camping trips across the country; a wholesome jaunt through the Alps; an all-inclusive, I-don’t-want-to-use-a-single-brain-cell week by a pool; a carefully planned exploration of the 'real' corners of European cities.
Whatever your preference, a holiday offers some respite from the grim landscape of 2023, where the cost of living crisis continues apace with everything (particularly housing and groceries) becoming more expensive while wages stagnate. To be able to get away is a relief — though of course the reality is that those same financial pressures will impact what you can afford.
Refinery29 spoke to 14 women about the cost of holidays in 2023: whether or not they went on one, how much they spent if they did, and how they covered the cost.