For disorganized people who prefer to fly by the seat of their pants, backpacks are the no-brainer choice when it comes to travel bags that won't weigh them down. The travel backpack, at best, offers the capacity to streamline up to up to one week's worth of clothing; at worst, it's a sad sack that leaves its contents more jumbled than when it was first stuffed in. If you're looking to avoid the latter situation, it's best to buy a backpack that's already designed to organize your travel essentials for you.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight commuter style, the ultimate weekender bag, or something to take on a plane, we sought out the best travel backpacks from across the internet. While the premium likes of REI, The North Face, and Lululemon, are included, we also threw in some budget-friendly (but still top-rated) wildcards from Amazon — because, you know, plane tickets cost a pretty penny. Click ahead to get acquainted with the ride-or-die travel accessory that's built to keep your disorganized butt moving smoothly through airport security lines, during daily commutes, or back and forth between classes.
