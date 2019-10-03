Now that fall is officially in session (so long, summer Fridays), it's time to stock up on jet-setting essentials for escaping these dipping temperatures. The savviest of travelers not only know how to plan, but they also know how to pack. And since we can't physically map out your trips and fill your suitcases, we crafted a shopping itinerary instead to help streamline the process for you.
We curated a shopping guide filled with travel accessories that are as smart as they are stylish. Let the items ahead cover your complete autumn wanderlust prep-list from customizable luggage to pillow sprays, TSA-approved beauty to cocktail kits, transitional clothes, snack packs, ergonomic tech accessories, and much more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.