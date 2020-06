With 2019 done and dusted, we've taken a look back at the most popular products of the past year and beyond: From Nars' bestselling Orgasm blush to Sunday Riley 's Good Genes exfoliating serum, meet the squad of products that are coveted 365 days a year, and who consistently hold their own against even the shiniest, buzziest new launches. Here, we take a deep dive into the inductees of our unofficial (but also, extremely official) beauty product hall of fame.