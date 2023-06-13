ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Best Tote Bags
ADVERTISEMENT

The 30 Best Monogrammed Tote Bags, Accessories, & More For Personalized Summer Style

Victoria Montalti
Photo Courtesy of Callie.
In a world where all we want to do is stand apart form the rest (and quickly spot our luggage at baggage claims), a personalized bag is the way to go. Getting one monogrammed just feels so special, and it's an accessory that you can truly call your own (and luckily won't be obligated to share with your siblings or roommates). Monogrammed tote bags are especially all the rage right now, perfect for beach days, weekend market strolls, and vacations.
We've compiled the best monogrammed bags that you can personalize to your liking. Have your initials hand-painted, embossed, and embroidered onto your handbag or or have custom patches or charms added for an extra touch. Whether you're looking for monogrammed luggage to take on your next vacation or a monogrammed wallet to make your daily errands a tad fancier, there's plenty of options to fit your exact style.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Monogrammed Tote Bags & Beach Bags

Shop This
Mark & Graham
Ribbon Scalloped Raffia Tote
$111.50
Mark & Graham
Monogrammed beach bags will instantly elevate your seaside (or poolside) style. From large straw bags to canvas tote bags, personalize them for a one-of-a-kind summer staple. There are options where you can add your initials for subtle detail or your name (or favorite phrase or mantra) for extra flare.
shop 5 products
Paravel
Large Cabana Tote W/ Embroidery
$210.00
Paravel
Callie
Customized Bohemian Straw Bucket Bag
$29.00
Callie
TOPDesign
Personalized Initial Canvas Beach Bag
$19.99$29.99
Amazon
L.L. Bean
Medium Monogrammed Boat And Tote Bag
$52.95
L.L. Bean
Abbott Lyon
Personalized Pearl Canvas Resort Bag
$165.00
Abbott Lyon

Monogrammed Wallets

Shop This
BeauRaeLeatherFabric
Monogram Card Holder W/ Laser Engraving
$27.00
Etsy
Whether you prefer zip-up, coin purse, or card-case styles, wallets can be personalized. No, monogrammed wallets aren't only reserved for Father's Day gifts. You can buy them for yourself too, adding your name or initials through sophisticated, metallic embossing or whimsical, colorful hand-painting.
shop 5 products
Clare V.
Zip Wallet W/ Gold Foil Initials
$345.00
Clare V
Kullder
Engraved Small Trifold Wallet
$24.99
Amazon
Fossil
Everett Card Case Bifold
$28.00$40.00
Fossil
SprinkledWithPink
Personalized Leather Card Holder
$24.99
Etsy
Stethems
Personalized Engraved Wallet
$41.99$104.98
Stethems

Monogrammed Luggage & Travel Bags

Shop This
Leatherology
Kessler Large Duffle W/ Trapunto
$550.00
Leatherology
There's nothing worse than trying to find your black luggage among a million lookalikes on the airport conveyor belt. If only you had a monogrammed travel bag to stand out. Just as there are carry-on suitcases and duffle bags that can be personalized, there are also travel accessories like toiletry bags and jewelry cases that you can (literally) put your stamp on.
shop 5 products
July
Personalized Carry On & Checked Set
$585.00$620.00
July
Pottery Barn
Small Quinn Leather Travel Jewelry Case W/...
$99.00
Pottery Barn
Stoney Clover Lane
Customized Classic Duffle Bag W/ Patch
$239.00
Stoney Clover Lane
State Bags
Personalized Bensen Toiletry Kit
$85.00
State Bags
Royce
Personalized Executive Overnight Duffel Bag
$550.00
Neiman Marcus

Monogrammed Mini Bags

Shop This
Neely & Chloe
Hand-painted No. 19 The Mini Lady Bag
$278.00
Neely & Chloe
Mini bags aren't going anywhere, so if you want to take on the small-size trend, consider personalizing your handbag. Whether you're looking for a top-handle bag, mini backpack, fanny pack, or clutch, there are styles out there that can be monogrammed. They also make for great festival accessories or bridesmaid gifts.
shop 5 products
Johnny Loves Rosie
Customized Luxe Black Hudson Vegan Leather...
$141.00
Johnny Loves Rosie
SEmbroideredBoutique
Monogrammed Teagan Nylon Backpack
$64.00
Etsy
Monogram Mary
The Fanny Pack Monogrammed
$58.00
Monogram Mary
Edie Parker
Custom Bridal Slim Jean Clutch
$1095.00
Edie Parker
Katie Loxton
Bridal Semi-precious Stone Pouch
$36.00
Katie Loxton

Monogrammed Luxury Bags & Wallets

Shop This
Dior
Small Lady Dior Mi Abcdior Bag
$5600.00
Dior
Now for the luxury bags. Wearing a designer bag is an experience in itself, but wearing a custom designer bag is even more special. More affordable brands like Michael Kors along with higher-end brands like Gucci offer customization on their signature styles. These are more subtle, with monograms being placed on straps or under flaps. Quiet luxury, much?
shop 5 products
Longchamp
Create Your Own My Pilage Signature Bag
$380.00
Longchamp
Michael Kors
Bedford Medium Faux Leather Tote Bag
$99.00$298.00
Michael Kors
Burberry
Check And Leather Wallet With Detachable S...
$970.00
Burberry
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2550.00
Gucci
Bottega Veneta
Long Wallet With Coin Purse
$1000.00
Bottega Veneta

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT