Get Up To 70% Off Essentials At Mango — Including Sienna Miller’s Paris Fashion Week Coat

Hear ye, hear ye! Mango is having its Final Clearance Sale with up to 70% off...and pieces are selling out quickly! There's no better time to cart up deeply discounted winter coats (including celeb-approved leather jackets ) or last season's vacation-ready dresses, especially from the colorful Mango x Simon Miller collab ).Here we rounded up some of our favorite transitional outerwear, spring dresses, staple shoes (think $100 off Chelsea booties), and elevated purses from Mango — all heavily discounted. Plus, you can still shop the Mango coat that Sienna Miller was spotted wearing at Paris Fashion Week.So scroll on to shop up to 70% off elevated essentials that you'll reach for year after year.