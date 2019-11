No matter where the $50-and-under gift falls on the hierarchy of your holiday shopping list, we’re here to make sure you have the coolest, most thoughtful, and most wow-inducing gewgaw out there, so we scoured the World Wide Web to find just that. From kooky, vintage-inspired home accents made by a heritage glassmaker to a Bluetooth speaker the size of a playing-card deck to an unexpected solution for deodorizing small spaces , these gifts will ensure that you get the Santa award this season. (We just made that up — there is no Santa award.) Click through to see the 31 best gifts we could rustle up for under $50.