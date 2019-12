21 Gifts For Every Member In Your Squad

Now that it's officially December, it's time to get into the holiday spirit if you haven't already. Turn on that classic Mariah Carey album, drag your tree across town and start checking off that exhaustive list of holiday presents you've been too good at putting off thus far. Your mom wants this, your sister wants that , and by the time the holidays roll around, you and your bank account are almost too drained to enjoy them at all. But while family might be tricky to shop for, shopping for your best friends is anything but.