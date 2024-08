Wide-Leg, Flare, Barrel & More — Free People’s Denim Collection Has It All

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect dark blue wash, straight-leg, vintage jeans to wear with ballet flats, a cropped knit and trench coat (I’m always very inspired by Jeanne Damas for fall fashion). Unfortunately, everything I’ve found whilst thrifting has been teeny, tiny and won’t even go over my thighs, let alone my bum and waist; and is way too long in the leg (imagine a kid trying on their mom’s pants and trailing around the house vibes). The Tinsley Baggy High-Rises in the short in-seam are satisfying my cravings — French girl fall chic, here I come!