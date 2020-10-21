Whether you’re jumping for joy at summer’s official passing or grasping onto these last few days of extreme heat for dear life, there's just no denying that the sunny season is on its way out. But, like summer, fall is equally full of lovable clichés: cooler weather, the yearly swap from iced-to-hot coffee, and exchanging those colorful slides for some chunky, often black, boots. While there's no sin in holding onto pastels and neon hues throughout autumn, lime green and soft yellow aren't quite as good at transitioning when it comes to fall footwear.
This year, we're predicting a return to comfort — Chelsea boots, sporty hiker boots, lace-up boots, and, of course, the holy grail of autumn: the chunky heeled boot. Sure, a few outliers will always make an appearance each year (a fanciful croc-effect or an actual Croc), but for the most part, these traditional favorites are the name of the game. So start dreaming about a cool, crisp breeze because these 18 new fall boot options are already hitting the digital shelves of some of our favorites retailers. Now, all we need is for these heatwaves to take a hint...and a hike.
