If you plan on hitting the beach or pool in the coming weeks, we recommend a few crucial essentials for your look: swimsuit sandals , and a sun hat . Sure, a hat may seem like a superfluous accessory since you'll also be slathering on the SPF , but here us out. It will not only add an additional layer of sun protection, it will also help keep you cool while the sun's rays are their most brutal. Plus, beach hats have a way of really pulling a whole swimsuit look together — and we’ve got a whole selection of them below to prove our point.