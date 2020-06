As much as we want the breezy connotations of "I'm going to the beach" to ring true, in reality the whole excursion is a production. Whether you're taking a summer day-trip from city to coast or partaking in a weekend Airbnb situation , these seasonal excursions can go from chic straw hats and soft Turkish towels to forgotten sunscreen and third-degree burns real quick. Plus, with social distancing rules making the next few months unlike anything we're used to as far as responsible summer fun goes, you best be as prepared as possible. To save you from collapsing under the weight of your (once again) overloaded tote, we streamlined a beach accessories packing guide to better serve you.