Meet Amazon’s Treasure Trove Of Fanatically-Reviewed, Under-$20 Sunglasses

The sun is shining bright nowadays — both literally and figuratively. With a post-vaccine summer glistening on the horizon comes the promise of beach days, park picnics, and backyard BBQs all set to the tune of Lorde's new jam, “Solar Power”. We've got ourselves covered with everything from the best long sundresses to beach umbrellas and editor-approved SPF. Now it's time to pick some new sunnies that will shade our eyes on these ray-filled days, but it turns out we’re just a hair over-budget after splurging on all of the aforementioned warm-weather goodies. Luckily, we happen to know a certain dot-com destination that’s a veritable treasure trove for inexpensive, Insta-ready accessories: Amazon.
We're no strangers to Amazon’s surprisingly cool eyewear offerings — our editors have previously bulk-bought trendy throwback styles and earned plentiful IRL compliments on wire-rimmed blue-light-blocking specs. Whether you’re after an oversized frame or a classic cat-eye pair, Amazon is a proven goldmine for sunglasses that won’t break the bank — but may break the internet when you wear them in that selfie. Scroll forth into our roundup of the best under-$25 pairs of sunglasses that Amazon has to offer. (PSA: Don’t forget to read the fine print and make sure the sunnies you choose are protective enough for your needs.)
