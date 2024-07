Love Away Luggage? You’ll Want To Shop Its New Softside Suitcases

Softside luggage can get a bad rap because of its old-fashioned design and limited color variety. Here’s why we are welcoming this news with open arms (and passports): We often default to a softside suitcase whenever our travels call for more-generous packing space, given how most softside luggage unzips at the top and therefore has much more vertical depth. And yet, most soft shell luggage on the market is, simply put, boring to look at. The consumer demand for better (and more aesthetic) softside luggage is something that has been picked up by the brand. According to a 2022 Retail Research report , softside luggage dominates 75% of the global luggage market.