Missed The Barbie Luggage Collab? Shop Away’s New Pink Collection

2023 was the year when everything touched by Barbie turned into certified marketing gold. There were almost too many Barbie brand collaborations to count. Anything and everything decked in hot pink sold like hotcakes — including a glossy Béis x Barbie the Movie collection that flew off digital shelves faster than you can say "sublime!"
If you think you've missed your chance to score some deliciously pink luggage, we come bearing fantastic news: Away has launched a limited-edition Island Pink collection that features the most glorious shade of blush — it will make most Barbie fans go wild.
First thing to note: This collection is directly not affiliated with Barbie but is part of a launch to welcome Valentine's Day. Still, we think it is absolutely worth pointing out how the bright pink shade perfectly echoes Barbiemania. This fun, punchy colorway calls to mind sunnier climates and is exactly the call to action you need to plan that summer vacation.
For the first time ever, the Island Pink colorway will be available on all models and sizes of Away's luggage — yes, that includes both the Classic and Flex suitcases. And, it doesn't stop there: The brand has also released a series of travel accessories in the hot pink color, ranging from an adorable luggage tag and charm set that retails for $45 to a fresh version of its very popular packing cube set.
Take a spin around the full collection below, and make sure to cart these up before they're gone: A few have already started selling out. Barbie fans are not going to want to let this one get away.