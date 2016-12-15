Skip navigation!
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 9 Recap: Help!
Crystal Shaw
Dec 15, 2016
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 8 Recap: The Alt-White Emerges
Crystal Shaw
Dec 8, 2016
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 7 Recap: All In The Family, Right?
Crystal Shaw
Dec 1, 2016
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: That Was NOT Who We We...
Ever seen the Orson Welles film Chimes At Midnight? No? Me neither. But after a quick inquiry with my friend Google, I find out that, at the core, the
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 5 Recap: Beautiful Twisted Nigh...
If you’re going to snatch a show off the air for three weeks, you better damn make sure it returns with some heat. The latest episode of Empire, “One
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 4 Recap: Cupid Kills
One element that’s always anchored Empire is the music. Episode 4, titled “Cupid Kills,” dug deep in the crates and centered storylines around the
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: What Remains Is Bestial
This episode of Empire is titled “What Remains Is Bestial,” but it could have just as easily been titled the “Getting Woke” episode. It was
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: Gifts From Jail
If you’ve been an Empire fan since the beginning, then I’m sure there’s one thing that brings you sheer joy — I mean in addition to the gift
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 3 Premiere Recap: A Premature Birth & Majo...
Death! Attempted murder! And a premature birth all within the first few minutes! Break out your, tackiest furs, wiggiest wigs, most complicated prints,
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Finale Recap: There's A New Muva Lyon
So that was it. Season 2 of Empire is a wrap! For me the finale was equal parts DAAAAMN and…meh. In Act 2, Scene 1 of William Shakespeare’s The
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 17 Recap: Jamal, NO!
Lucious brags about the size of his junk. Cookie says Carol has herpes. And Jamal’s life hangs in the balance…in other words, just another day at
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 16 Recap: "I'm Sorry I Didn't K...
The latest episode of Empire, titled “Lyon Who Cried Wolf,” gave me a little bit of everything. I haven’t gone through this many emotions watching
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 15 Recap: Baby Mama Drama
Family is the focus of this latest episode of Empire, titled “More Than Kin.” Once again, the title is borrowed from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, where the
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 14 Recap: She's Alive!
Empire writers are all up in their Shakespearean feelings. They’ve quoted him time and time again, in the naming and telling of this hoodtastic (I made
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 13 Recap: Don't Call Your Mothe...
For those teetering on the edge of dropping Empire off their DVR schedules, fed up with its melodrama, over- or under-acting, and lack of substantive
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 12 Recap: Wait, Who Is The Real...
I hope Empire isn’t doing what I think it’s doing. And that is: trying to power through the rest of this season. I want it to take its time with me,
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Spring Premiere Recap: "Death Will Have ...
The first half of Empire's second season was like that significant other with whom things were getting serious, but who starts acting like a brand-new
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 10 (Fall Finale) Recap: Et Tu, ...
“Ain’t that a bitch.” That’s not a question; it’s a statement. It’s a reaction – MY reaction to multiple moments during the midseason
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 9 Recap: Rosie O'Donnell Is One...
Because we’re smack dab in the middle of a holiday, I must give thanks to Lee Daniels for blessing us with this episode of Empire, titled “Sinned
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 8 Recap: Family Matters
Whoever made the decision to greenlight Vivica A. Fox as Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) highfalutin sister Candace gets a gold star. I waited the entire
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 7 Recap: Blinded By The Booty
Last night’s episode of Empire is titled “True Love Never.” But that heading just feels incomplete. I kept finding myself trying to fill in what
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: Best Served Raw
“Hip-hop is a dish best served raw.” At least that’s what Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) says in episode 6, and I’d like to argue that if you
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: In The Gutter
Relationships are complicated. Any fool knows that. So when you tell someone “I love you,” and their response is “I know you do,” and that’s it
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Episode 4: Cookie My Cookie
Cookie my Cookie. That line may sound familiar to Taraji P. Henson fans. She delivered something like it in one of her earlier films, John Singleton's
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Episode 3: Lucious & Cookie Smackdown
Lucious Lyon is one cold bastard. He’s more chauvinistic, egotistical, sexist, pigheaded, and heartless than ever. Didn’t you just love every ounce of
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: A New Dynasty Begins
I’m just going to say it. Did anyone else feel like they were watching the deleted scenes from the film Hustle & Flow (2005) during tonight’s episode
by
Crystal Shaw
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2 Premiere Recap: Hell Hath No Fury Like A...
Tonight’s explosive season 2 premiere of Empire was many things, but it is perhaps best summed up by a phrase from Ilene Chaiken, one of the show’s
by
Crystal Shaw
