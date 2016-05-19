Lucious reveals the real reason Tariq the freak (that will never get old) is hot on his trail. While Cookie was locked up he worked as a hit man. And Tariq, who we find out is Lucious’ half brother (why?), is now onto him and his accomplice, Shine — a washed up one-time rapper played by Xzibit (not a far stretch). Anika reveals that she’s been brought in for questioning. So the plan is to keep her safe and secure until the trial starts — and aside from just a little minor incident where she tries to LEAP TO HER DEATH rather than testify — they manage to keep Anika out of harm’s way, that is until a punk ass service worker disguised as a waiter serves Anika at the wedding! That causes a melee (hence the hood shit I spoke about earlier).



It’s decided that invoking spousal privilege is the only way to keep Anika from dropping a dime on Lucious and so they’ve got the location, the music, the red dress and Andre – why not have a wedding? Cookie, who was this close to giving up her “cookie” to Lucious, can’t handle it and leaves. Anika will finally be the wife and Muva Lyon after all…or will she?



So who knew Rhonda was a straight G?! Early in the episode she tries to put a reality show style beat down on Anika but the family intervenes. Rhonda reveals to them that she remembered seeing Anika’s shoes, but no one believes her — not even Andre. Rhonda wasn’t letting up. Later, after the nuptials and after Lucious whispered to Anika that he believed now that she pushed Rhonda, Anika needs a moment to gather herself and steps out onto a terrace. Rhonda emerges from the shadows with some overdue whoop ass for Anika, pregnant or not. That’s when Anika admits that she DID push Rhonda down the stairs! Andre comes out just in time to witness a murder. BUT WHOSE?



So is someone going to take a fall at the end of every Empire season finale? Because, no. I don’t want that.



Do I want to know more about Lucious’ family secrets next season? I guess.



And finally, I want my money back for not getting my promised Common and Oprah fix. But all in all, in the words of the great Maximus from Gladiator: Are you not entertained? And to that I say yes, Empire. Yes I am (slow claps).