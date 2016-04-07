But wait! There’s more because…Empire.



Jamal (Jussie Smollett) gets accosted by an LGBT flash mob armed with flip-flops — because of his smushing session with Sky. Only now does he realize that his relationship with these fans has been threatened by the one and only Lucious, of course, who apparently spread around the rumors of his bedroom business. So Jamal drops an absolute BANGER called “Like My Daddy” as payback, and as a way to serve all kinds of hot tea about who Lucious really is…or isn’t.



Now we’re left with a cliffhanger that I PRAY Empire takes its time with. And that is: Who the hell is Lucious Lyon if he’s not Lucious Lyon? He begins to tell the story to a nosy journalist who’s just scored the exclusive of her lifetime. Lucious will reveal the sad story of how an orphan became one of the biggest music moguls this world has ever seen. But I’m sure this will not change any of his evil, ugly ways because, as the title says, a rose by any other name…

