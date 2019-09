I hope Empire isn’t doing what I think it’s doing. And that is: trying to power through the rest of this season. I want it to take its time with me, to work through its plot lines with detail and purpose. What I don’t want is for it to throw a lot of story at me quickly and leave me standing there deciding whether I’m okay with it all come May.I say this because SO much happened in this latest installment, titled “A Rose by Any Other Name.” Just two episodes ago, we were presented with the huge cliffhanger of the Empire takeover. Last week , the Lyon squad spent the hour piecing together a plan to overthrow Mimi Whiteman (Marisa Tomei) and the evil Camilla (Naomi Campbell) and snatch back the label they all worked so hard to build. Hell, Lucious (Terrence Howard) was even poised to knock off his youngest son over it. I figured this would at least take a three- or four-episode arch to accomplish. But nope. Needless to say, this week, shit went down.Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) wastes no time peeing on the proverbial tree by swapping Lucious’ face with his own for the new logo of the rebranded Empire with Hakeem as the new CEO. And now that he’s deflowered Laura (Jamila Velazquez) and tagged her as his girlfriend, he’s less inclined to be Camilla’s plaything. So he's ready to comply with Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) plan to trap Camilla into admitting that she and Mimi acquired Empire illegally.