The first half of Empire's second season was like that significant other with whom things were getting serious, but who starts acting like a brand-new person once you've been together for a while. You find yourself stepping back and thinking, Who ARE you? So now that you’ve called them out on their shit, your boo is trying to come clean and start over fresh. That’s what this second half of season 2 is supposed to do: serve up a good time like we used to have, some good laughs, and, hopefully, good writing. We started out so good together Empire . We can BE something. Don’t screw this up for us!Even series creator Lee Daniels admitted that things went a little funky last year with season 2 during a panel discussion at PaleyFest earlier this month. “We were going through growing pains and I think it would have happened to any show. Though we remained #1 we were [still] learning,” he admitted. So, I’m putting him to the test. Has Empire learned its lesson? Can we continue what started out as a beautiful relationship?Lee said he was scaling back on the menagerie of celebrity guests floating in and out of Empire. And I have to say he held true to that promise. Naomi Campbell reprises her role as the evil cougar Camilla Marks, with her paws all over Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) — even though she’s married to Mimi Whiteman (Marisa Tomei). But Campbell’s less of a cameo and more of a secondary cast member at this point. There were no other celebrity surprises, and we're kind of relieved.