Jamal (Jussie Smollett) — whom Cookie told to “get his gay back” in order to preserve his relationship with his LGBT fan base — has a plan to get Cookie back into Empire and eventually take it over from the inside. He threatens to leak his album, since Cookie's rival Lyon Dynasty owns it. The plan works, and Cookie is in!



The second huge cliffhanger — who pushed poor Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) down the stairs? — has begun to unravel. We learn in an appropriately melodramatic way that the spill did in fact cause her to lose her and Andre’s (Trai Byers) baby. She has no recollection of someone — in red-soled flats — trying to do her in. Sneaky Anika (Grace Gealey) comes sniffing around her hospital room — belly full of the next heir by default — just to make sure Rhonda is none the wiser that Anika is (probably) the owner of those guilty shoes. But Rhonda has a flash of memory of the tragic fall, and now it’s only a matter of time before she remembers that a Louboutin-clad creep tried to do away with her.



Yes, Empire is that significant other trying to win me back. This was a solid date night, so I’m willing to give this relationship another try. But don’t make me regret it, Empire.

