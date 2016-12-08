Nessa’s performance at the fashion show is Black Girl Magic personified, but this is where I give the whole scenario serious side-eye. Let’s have a real moment. Attention designers, magazines, any and all retailers reading this: If you’re outed for culturally appropriating our Blackness, which many, hell the best of you, have done — PLEASE don’t turn around and go full-on celebration of Black culture with your next campaign. Just admit the mistake…ADMIT THE MISTAKE. Get some diversity on your staff and some inclusiveness on your next go-round. Because the HvW “celebration of the Black woman and all that she is” fashion show was all things patronizing and exactly what we don’t need. We’re not asking for kowtowing, we want real representation and equity. That is all.



While all this is happening, Tariq (Morocco Omari) goes after Lucious’ mother (Leslie Uggams). He thinks he’s got her where he wants her — to report back family secrets in hopes of nabbing Lucious. She plays into his trap by getting him to admit the real reason he’s going after Lucious. Turns out, he’s jealous of the time Lucious got with their shared father. But there’s a double-cross! Low and behold, Mama Lyon is actually working with Lucious against Tariq and Anika (Grace Gealey)!