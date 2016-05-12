Cookie has done her share of dirt. But she’s all about protecting her Lyons, all while being a boss chick in heels and flip down shades. As soon as sister Carol mentions Tariq the freak (Morocco Omari), Cookie’s onto him and tries to stave him off by telling him that Carol is a crack head with herpes. But Tariq’s on Lucious like a hellhound. Cookie warns Carol that Tariq is a “Fed” but jealous Carol’s petty level is on 10. They have a huge fight — Cookie disinvites her to the ASAs.



Lucious has “tolerated” Jamal’s homosexuality for as long as he can. The shit has finally hit the fan between them. Lucious walks in on an intimate moment between Jamal and Derrick, a.k.a. “D-major” (Tobias Truvillion), who flips on his down-low switch and bounces before Lucious reveals to Jamal that he is fully aware of D’s double life and that he doesn’t want Jamal to have any parts of that. They then call each other ALL the bitches. There wasn’t a bitch left in the book when they were done with one another. Lucious accuses Jamal of being a “bottom,” and literally tells Jamal that the day he dies from AIDS is the day he is going to celebrate. He’s truly his mother’s son.



This drives Jamal straight to Cookie, but before he can lay it all out, the mention of Freda Gatz stops Cookie in her tracks. She’s forced to reveal the sordid details of Frank Gather’s demise, and furthermore, why Jamal needs to stay away from Frank’s spawn. Jamal’s mind is blown.



Meanwhile, Rhonda is not having the bullshit, not since she got a glimpse of Anika’s "killer Christians," and so she asks Anika about the red-bottoms and if they were on her feet the night she got pushed off of hers. Anika goes silent…radio silent.

