I Side-Eyed.

Cookies' sisters are back. Candace (Vivica A. Fox) is done taking care of Carol’s (Tasha Smith) kids. Carol needs more time to conquer her sobriety. On her quest to becoming whole again, she wants to confess to Cookie the murders (yes, murders) she committed for Lucious while Cookie was locked up. Silly me, here I was thinking she was going to confess to sleeping with Lucious. Candace warns her against coming clean. Little do they know an FBI agent is ear-hustling their entire convo.



I Shrieked.

Particularly because unpredictable people make me nervous, and Lucious’ mother is unpredictable. No really, this episode took a turn for the macabre. Andre drags Leah Walker (Leslie Uggams) back into their lives while Lucious was perfectly happy keeping her locked up and away from him. Now we see why — this seemingly harmless old woman appears to be pure evil, even telling poor Lucious “Dwight Walker” Lyon, “I’m sorry I was too weak to kill you when I had the chance,” all while standing over him wielding a kitchen knife and forcing him to eat cake. At least we finally understand why Lucious is so completely effed up.



Damn.

