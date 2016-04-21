Lucious, however, was ready to wheel and deal. He later rolls up on Anika, unannounced with a $10 million offer in exchange for silence and essentially Anika handing over baby boy Lyon to Lucious, by way of Hakeem of course. Anika is having no parts of this and dangles the fact that she knows where all the proverbial bodies are buried — and could easily snitch her way right to the FBI. Lucious isn’t visibly swayed but warns that many women die in child birth — a threat she might not want to take lightly since we all know that Lucious will “Bunkie” your ass in a heartbeat.



Meanwhile, Rhonda and Andre have moved away from the notion that someone (clears throat, Anika) pushed Rhonda down the staircase. This new Zen Andre has ditched religion and the good reverend, stopped having divine visions of Rhonda’s assault, and is back on his meds. Rhonda is delighted that Andre is done with all that silly talk of God, so they can get back to their power-grabbing ways. Andre has found solace with the fact that he and his late grandmother have a kinship beyond blood, as he visits and makes peace with her and Lucious at her gravesite, or is it? More on that in a minute.

